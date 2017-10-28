Add to Calendar
Spartans Remain in Third After Two Rounds at the Landfall Tradition

Three Spartans are in the top 15.

Oct. 28, 2017

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - The No. 13 Michigan State women’s golf team shot a 4-over-par 292 on Saturday in the second round of the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina. At 2-under-par 574 (282-292), the Spartans remain in third place in the elite field that includes 10 teams ranked in the top 30 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

No. 4 Duke leads at 14-under-par 562, followed by No. 2 Alabama at 13-under-par 563. MSU is three shots up on No. 7 South Carolina.

All five Spartans shot an identical score on Saturday – 1-over-par 73 – at the Country Club of Landfall Dye Course.

Sarah Burnham is 3-under-par 141 (68-73) for the tournament and sits alone in eighth place.

Paz Marfa Sans parred the final 12 holes on Saturday and is 1-under-par 143 (70-73), tied for 11th place.

Allyson Geer moved up one spot into a tie for 15th place at even-par 144 (71-73).

Carolyn Markley jumped up four places as she is 2-over-par 143 (73-73) and tied for 23rd place.

Katie Sharp made the biggest move of any Spartan on Saturday, jumping into 34th place at 4-over-par 148 (75-73).

Virginia’s Beth Lillie and Duke’s Ana Belac are tied for first place at 9-under-par 135.

Sunday’s final round is scheduled to begin with an 8:45 a.m. shotgun start.

 

 

