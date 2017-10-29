Final Round of the Landfall Tradition Cancelled; Spartans Take Third

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Sunday’s third and final round of the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina, was cancelled due to rain and subsequent unplayable conditions at the Country Club of Landfall. With a 2-under-par 574 (282-292), the No. 13 Spartans took third place, behind only No. 4 Duke (14-under-par 562) and No. 2 Alabama (13-under-par 563).

Final Results

It was a solid end to the fall schedule for the Spartans as they placed in the top three for the fourth time in five events. MSU finished the Landfall Tradition ahead of eight teams ranked in the top 30 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Three Spartans placed in the top 15, led by Sarah Burnham in eighth at 3-under-par 141 (68-73). Paz Marfa Sans tied for 11th at 1-under-par 143 (70-73) and Allyson Geer tied for 15th at even-par 144 (71-73).

Carolyn Markley was 2-over-par 146 (73-73) to take 23rd and Katie Sharp was 4-over-par 148 (75-73), tying for 34th.

Michigan State will be off until returning to action Feb. 9-11, 2018 at the Seminole Match Up in Tallahassee, Florida.

