Landfall Tradition Will be Final Tournament of the Fall for No. 13 Spartans

EAST LANSING - The 13th-ranked Michigan State women’s golf team will close its fall schedule with the Landfall Tradition this weekend in Wilmington, North Carolina. The tournament, which features some of the nation’s elite teams, will take place Friday – Sunday with 18 holes being played each day.

The Field

The 13th-ranked Spartans will be one of 10 teams in this weekend’s field that are currently ranked in the top 30 of the most recent Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. The 18-team field includes: No. 2 Alabama, No. 35 Clemson, No. 4 Duke, No. 15 Florida, No. 8 Furman, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 27 North Carolina State, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State, Penn State, No. 19 Purdue, No. 7 South Carolina, UCF, UNC Wilmington and No. 24 Virginia.

The Schedule

The teams will play 18 holes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be split tee starts on Friday and Saturday and then a shotgun start for Sunday’s final round.

The Course

The tournament will again take place at the Pete Dye-designed Country Club of Landfall. The par-72 course will play at 6,166 yards.

The Spartan Lineup

MSU will go with Sarah Burnham, Paz Marfa Sans, Allyson Geer, Carolyn Markley and Katie Sharp.

Live Scoring

Golfstat.com

Spartans at the Landfall Tradition

Michigan State will be playing in the Landfall Tradition for the eighth consecutive year. While MSU has not won the tournament title as a team, a pair of Spartans have captured medalist honors. Sara Brown claimed the Landfall title in 2006, while Sarah Burnham won the tournament in 2015 in helping the Spartans place fourth.







The Last Time Out: Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

The Spartans were a part of another elite tournament at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Oct. 13-15, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In a field that featured eight teams in the nation’s top 30, the Spartans tied for 10th. Sarah Burnham was the top-placing Spartan, taking 20th place at 3-under-par 213 (69-70-74). Paz Marfa Sans had the best round of any player in the tournament with a course and tournament-record 8-under-par 64 in the second round. She finished the tournament at 1-under-par 215 (77-64-74), tying for 26th place.

Notes and Numbers

The Spartans are ranked 16th by Golfstat … Sarah Burnham’s 70.17 scoring average is tops in the Big Ten and is tied for 13th best in the country … Paz Marfa Sans’ 50 birdies are tied for the third most in the nation, while Burnham’s 49 birdies are tied for fifth … Eight of Burnham’s 12 rounds this fall have been under par, while Marfa Sans has recorded seven rounds under par.